Family speaks out after child dies from abuse in Randolph County, man arrested

RAMSEUR, N.C. – It's a video of 1-year-old Ryker Baker laughing that his biological father Joshua Townsend will cherish forever.

Early Saturday is when Ryker died at Brenner's Children's Hospital in Winston Salem. It's how Ryker died that deeply troubles Townsend.

"Doctors walked me through it and told me he had severe brain trauma and it's likely he wasn't going to make it," Townsend said.

Investigators say the injuries came from 26-year-old Dylon Kirkpatrick. Deputies arrested him on Friday and he faces charges of child abuse and assault with a deadly weapon.

"I hope justice will be served," Townsend said.

Ryker's mom Samantha Baker wants the same thing. She was the one who found the infant unresponsive Thursday morning.

"He was blue," Baker said. She immediately called 911 and started CPR.

Samantha Baker says she works overnight and always left Ryker, his twin brother and her 3-year-old son with Kirkpatrick.

"Thinking they were safe," Baker said. "He had been watching them for me for months while I was working."

Now she's having regrets.

"Wishing I would've never gone to work that night," Baker said.

For Joshua, he's having a hard time sleeping.

"It's not what anybody should ever have to go through or experience," Townsend said.