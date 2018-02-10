Woman suffers from rare condition that causes her to wake up with a British accent

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BUCKEYE, Ariz. – A woman in Arizona suffers from a rare condition that causes her to wake up with different accents, according to KNXV.

"Everybody only sees or hears Mary Poppins," said Michelle Myers, while speaking in a British accent.

Myers suffers from Foreign Accent Syndrome, a rare condition that causes the accents. She's never left the United States.

The first time it happened to her, the accent was Irish. Then in was Australian. Now, its British.

"Some people think it’s physiological; others think it’s psychological,” she said. “People like me - we don’t care which one it is. We just really want to be taken seriously and if it is something that’s going to hurt me, help me."