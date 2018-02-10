× Police looking for man accused of robbing bank in Eden

EDEN, N.C. – Police are looking for a man accused of robbing a bank in Eden on Friday.

Justin Ryan Moore, 24, of Eden, faces one count of robbery with a dangerous weapon, according to an Eden police press release.

Moore is accused of robbing the Wells Fargo at 665 S. Van Buren Road shortly before 12:30 p.m.

Police said he left with an undisclosed amount of money. There were no reports of any injuries.

Police have released surveillance images of the suspect.

Anyone with any information can call Eden police at (336) 623-9755, (336) 623-9240 or anonymously to (336) 349-9683.