Man arrested and charged with child abuse in Randolph County; infant died in the hospital

RAMSEUR, N.C. – A man accused of abusing an infant is expected to face additional charges after the victim died on Saturday.

Dylon James Kirkpatrick, 26, was initially charged on Friday with one count each of felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury.

Deputies and emergency responders were called to a home in the 4100 block of Bay Doe Street in Ramseur on Thursday after a 911 call about an unresponsive infant.

Authorities tried saving the infant’s life on the scene and then took the infant to Randolph Hospital, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office press release. The infant was then taken to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Brenner Children’s Hospital.

Kirkpatrick was arrested and charged on Friday, one day before the infant died from the injuries.

Deputies said more charges are expected against the suspect, who has been jailed under a $1 million secured bond.

Kirkpatrick is not biologically related to the infant, according to deputies.