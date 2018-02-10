× Man arrested after allegedly crashing into Kernersville police vehicle during chase

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. – Police have arrested a man accused of leading Kernersville police on a chase and crashing into a police vehicle.

Anthony Clinton, 28, faces multiple charges including felony speed to elude, trafficking in cocaine by transport and assault with a deadly weapon, according to a Kernersville police press release.

Police tried to pull Clinton over for suspected driving while impaired at about 3 a.m. Saturday and the suspect took off, according to police.

The suspect’s vehicle hit a Kernersville police vehicle during the crash and the suspect was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for minor injuries.

Bond and court date information for Clinton was not immediately available on Sunday morning.

This is the third time in a week that a law enforcement vehicle in the Piedmont has been hit.

On Sunday, a trooper in Guilford County was hit from behind on Interstate 85. Then on Friday, another trooper was hit in Reidsville.

Nobody was seriously injured in any of the wrecks.