× Man accused of robbing bank in Eden arrested in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. – A man accused of robbing a bank in Eden has been arrested in Virginia, according to an Eden police press release.

Justin Ryan Moore, 24, of Eden, was taken into custody on Saturday near Richmond, Va., according to deputies.

Moore is accused of robbing the Wells Fargo at 665 S. Van Buren Road shortly before 12:30 p.m. Friday.

Police said he left with an undisclosed amount of money. There were no reports of any injuries.

Moore’s first court appearance is pending his extradition back to Rockingham County.

The Eden Police Department said they would like to thank the Powhatan County Va. Sheriff’s Office for their help.

Anyone with any information can call Eden police at (336) 623-9755, (336) 623-9240 or anonymously to (336) 349-9683.