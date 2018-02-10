× Deputies arrest man accused of fatally shooting another man in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. – Deputies have arrested a man accused of shooting and killing another man at a Rowan County home on Friday.

Taedrin DaShawn Sanders, 22, has been charged in the shooting death of 21-year-old Gregory Yarborough, according to a Rowan County Sheriff’s Office press release.

Deputies were called to a home in the 1200 block of Gheen Road in Salisbury shortly after 3:30 p.m. Friday after a woman called 911.

Authorities pronounced the victim dead at the scene from his injuries.

The suspect turned himself in to the sheriff’s office on Saturday morning. He was jailed without bond and has court planned for Monday.