Woman, child treated for minor injuries after crash involving Winston-Salem police car

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman and child were treated for minor injuries after a crash involving a Winston-Salem police car Friday evening, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

The crash happened at 4:53 p.m. at the intersection of New Walkertown Road and Martin Luther King Junior Drive.

The officer was responding to a fight in progress at the East Side Shopping Center when the crash happened. The officer had all emergency equipment activated at the time of the crash, the release said.

A 32-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the other car involved, and a juvenile were treated by EMS for minor injuries and did not need any further medical attention.

The officer was not injured, nor was the driver of the other car and a second juvenile in the car.

There is no word on who was at fault in the crash.