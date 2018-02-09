Winston-Salem State University track coach suspended over investigation
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem State University cross country and track coach James Daniels has been suspended, according to WSSU Director of Media Relations Jay Davis.
Davis confirmed in an email that Daniels was suspended because of an investigation but did not provide any additional details.
Daniels is in his first season as the cross country and track coach.
Tamika Kinchen will coach the Rams at the CIAA Indoor Championships at JDL Fast Track this weekend, Davis told the Winston-Salem Journal.