WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Police are investigating reports of vandalism and graffiti at Winston-Salem's Quarry Park, which opened last August.

The park, with scenic views of the quarry and Winston-Salem skyline, has been the site for several markings done with spray paint.

Due to the vandalism, city workers are having to power wash the graffiti to remove it.

(Warning: Spray-painted images contain gang signs)