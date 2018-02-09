× UNC fan battling cancer gets bucket list wish

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — It was a night to remember for a 45-year-old Tar Heel fan battling cancer, WTVD reports.

Anthony “Tony” Leonard, of Fayetteville, received a wish off of his bucket list from the Fill Your Bucket List Foundation.

Leonard, who’s battling stage four stomach cancer, attended the first matchup of the season between Duke and Carolina at the Dean Smith Center.

He and his wife, along with four of their five sons, were able to see the game in person thanks to tickets donated by a member of the Ram’s Club.

Before the big game, the Leonards were treated to a meal. They also got to meet former player Eric Montross and plan to visit the basketball museum.

Leonard was first diagnosed with cancer in 2012.

The cancer returned just after his five-year cancer-free anniversary and has spread to his lymph nodes and three other organs.

He’s had organs removed to prevent the disease from spreading even more.

Leonard’s wish was number 63 for the organization, and it hopes to provide its 100th wish by the end of 2018.

North Carolina went on to defeat Duke 82-78. No. 21 North Carolina is now 18-7 on the season while No. 9 Duke falls to 19-5.

The Tar Heels and Blue Devils will face off again on March 3 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham.