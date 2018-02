Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. -- A trooper investigating a crash was hit while sitting in his cruiser in Reidsville Friday afternoon, according to Rodney Cates with Rockingham County Emergency Services.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. on Highway 29 near mile marker 150 in Reidsville.

Cates says the trooper was sitting in his cruiser while a tow truck was hooking up another car when his vehicle was hit.

Additional details, including any potential injuries, are unknown.