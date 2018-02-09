Triad teen gets hands-on experience with career-building program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C.-- If at first you don’t succeed, try again. It’s a lesson that’s helped one Triad teen become a well-rounded person.

Joshua Hill, 17, is a senior at the Middle College at North Carolina A&T. He applied for the Disney Dreamers Academy program two years in a row.

At first, the program rejected him -- but he applied for the career-building program again.

“It seemed like a great opportunity for me,” he said. “I like doing things that are hands-on that give me a lot of experience with experts.”

Well, Hill applied again. This time, the four-day program in Orlando, FL accepted him.

“If you really want it, you don’t give up the first time,” Hill said.

An aspiring mechanical engineer, Hill is a member of Dudley High School’s Advancement Motorsport Team. Students design and create environmentally friendly vehicles for a national competition.

Hill serves as secretary for his school’s chapter of the National Honor Society. He mentors middle school boys, and is currently preparing for Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity’s upcoming beautillion. The event formally introduces young men to society.

If you know a student who deserves a little recognition, email us at ClassAct@wghp.com. Be sure to tell us where your student goes to school and why he or she should be recognized as a Class Act.