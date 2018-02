EDEN, N.C. — Eden police are investigating a robbery at a Wells Fargo Bank, according to a news release.

Officers came to the Wells Fargo at 665 S. Van Buren Road at 12:23 p.m. Friday after a report of an armed robbery.

The suspect stole an undisclosed amount of currency from the bank.

On Friday evening, Eden police released a surveillance photo of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Eden Police Department at 336-623-9755.