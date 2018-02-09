Stock Market continues to fall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Dow is having its worst week since the financial crisis.

Fears about inflation and soaring bond yields have sent the Dow plunging 6.5% through the first four trading days of this week. That would be the steepest decline in any week since October 2008.

After losing a record 1,175 points on Monday, the Dow tumbled 1,033 points more on Thursday. It landed in a correction, a 10% decline from previous highs. The S&P 500 has shed 6.6% this week, its second-worst since 2008. All the Nasdaq's gains for the year have been wiped out.

The market turmoil follows a prolonged period of booming stock prices with virtually no sharp declines. Such a rapid rise is unusual, and market analysts long warned that a pullback was overdue.

"The run-up on the market was amazing. We've all enjoyed it," said Rich Guerrini, CEO of PNC Investments.