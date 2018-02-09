Police cracking down on parking violations in Asheboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- Police in Asheboro will start cracking down on parking violations next month and they could land you with a fine of nearly $200 or more.

People who work and shop downtown have complained about seeing so many cars parked illegally.

“I’ve seen a lot of people in handicaps, and I’m just like, 'Don’t do that, they have that there for a reason,'" said Lilliana Garcia, who lives in Asheboro.

If you've been getting away with these parking habits without getting a ticket, police say you may be in for a rude awakening. Starting March 1, police are increasing their parking patrols.

“People are going to rebel a little bit, but you got to go by the rules," said Sylvia Anderson, who works in downtown Asheboro.

Police will ticket drivers staying too long in two- or three-hour parking, cars facing the wrong way on the road, taking up multiple spots or parallel parking more than a foot away from the curb. Those tickets will cost you $5 each.

Then there are the violations police call "inexcusable." Parking in a handicapped spot without a permit or license plate, blocking fire hydrants or parking in a no-parking zone or up against a yellow curb could land you in front of a judge. Those tickets will cost you a $188 court fee, plus whatever fine the judge hands you.

Police say holding these drivers accountable will make the roads safer for everyone.

“It’s on that person. If it’s a law already, I feel like they should obey it and just go by it and try to be like, 'Oh, let me pull up here and not get a ticket,'" Garcia said.

Police say they'll focus their patrols downtown where the problem is the worst, including on Sunset Avenue, North Street and Church Street, but they'll write you a ticket if you're parked illegally anywhere in Asheboro.