One of two people shot in Greensboro apartment has died

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- One of the two people shot late Thursday night inside an apartment in Greensboro has died, according to a press release from the Greensboro Police Department.

Police are now investigating the homicide of Ronald Lee Barham, 51, of Greensboro who was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound in an apartment on the 3000 block of Orange Street at approximately 11:25 p.m. yesterday. He was taken to Moses Cone Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Another man was also shot in the incident, which spurred from a dispute, police said. This victim was also taken to a local hospital where he is listed in stable condition. His name is being temporarily withheld.

Police say at least one suspect is a man in his 30s.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.