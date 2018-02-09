× North Carolina man accused of raping child, allowing 3 others to live in deplorable conditions

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina man is accused of raping a minor and allowing three children to live in deplorable conditions, according to WTVD.

Earnest Alderidge, 45, has been charged with second-degree forcible rape, second-degree forced sex offense, sexual act by a substitute parent, and three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The delinquency charges are for the living conditions at the home.

The alleged assault happened between Jan. 29 and Jan. 31.

Alderidge was arrested Thursday afternoon and taken to Cumberland County Detention Center.

His bond was set at $503,000.