McDonald’s is giving away a gold ‘Bling Mac’ ring worth $12,000

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If your partner loves Big Macs, then they’re really going to want this.

McDonalds is giving away a seven-layer, stackable ring called the “Bling Mac,” and Cosmo reports it’s worth upwards of $12,000.

McDonald’s is giving the 18 karat gold, gem-encrusted version of it’s classic sandwich away for free.

For a chance to win it, social media users must tweet out their love for the Big Mac using the hashtag #BlingMacContest.

McDonald’s tongue-in-cheek promotion comes with the launch of three different Big Mac sizes: Grand Big Mac, Big Mac and Mac Junior.