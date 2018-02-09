× Man charged in multiple downtown Thomasville break-ins

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A 50-year-old man was arrested after multiple downtown Thomasville break-ins over the last two months, according to a press release.

On Wednesday, James Fitzgerald Thomas was arrested in connection with two larcenies that happened at Thomasville Antique Emporium.

Following an investigation, Thomasville police charged him with five counts of breaking and entering, five counts of larceny, four counts of injury to real property and one count of attempted breaking and entering.

Thomas has been charged with breaking into:

Bedazzled Hair Salon — 4 Commerce St.

The Frame House — 26 E. Main St.

Trexler Variety Shoppe — 30 W. Main St.

Antique Emporium — 36 E. Main St.

P&G Antiques — 44 E. Main St.

CJ & J Super Deals — 16 E. Main St.

He is behind bars at the Davidson County Jail on an $85,000 secured bond.