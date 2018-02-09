× Man charged in deadly 3-vehicle crash in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man has been charged in connection with a deadly three-vehicle crash that happened in Winston-Salem in late December, according to a press release.

Jesse Willard Joyce, 86, of Winston-Salem, was traveling westbound in the 700 block of Old Hollow Road in a 1994 Chevrolet pickup truck when a 2011 Ford van traveling eastbound crossed the center line and hit Joyce’s truck at 11:56 a.m.

Joyce died at the scene.

The driver of the van, identified as William Edward Washington, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Friday, Washington was arrested and charged with death by vehicle and driving left of center.

He was released on a written promise to appear in court.