Lexington man arrested after stabbing leaves 70-year-old with life-threatening injuries

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A man has been arrested after a Friday morning stabbing that left a man with life-threatening injuries, according to a news release from Lexington police.

George Carson Saunders, 62, of Lexington, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill and driving while impaired.

At 5:06 a.m. Friday, Lexington police came to 302 E. Third St. and found 70-year-old Leroy Barrmore suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Barrmore was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Lexington police identified Saunders as a suspect early in the investigation, the release said. Saunders was gone when police and EMS arrived on scene.

At 6:08 a.m., officers responded to a crash on South Talbert Boulevard at Cotton Grove Road involving a moped. The driver was identified as Saunders and he was taken into custody.

Saunders was placed in the Davidson County Detention Center under a $150,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in court March 29.