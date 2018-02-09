It’s National Pizza Day! Celebrate with these deals

Friday is National Pizza Day! Whether it’s thin crust, stuffed crust, deep dish, Chicago style or New York style — you can’t argue that pizza is a favorite of Americans coast to coast.
So, what better way to celebrate than grabbing a slice of your own?
Below are some of the top deals from major pizza chains:
Pizza Hut: Hut Rewards members can get 30 percent off all menu-priced pizzas on Feb. 9.
Dominos: You can choose two menu items for $5.99 each.
Whole Foods: Large take-and-bake pizza for $9.99 in the prepared foods department.
Chuck E. Cheese’s: Buy any large pizza and get a large thin and crispy pepperoni pizza for free. Offer code: 5555. Valid Feb. 5 to Feb. 9.
Papa John’s: Save 40 percent off an online order, with a coupon code. Offer code: 40PIZZA
Hungry Howies: Get a small, two-topping pizza for $5; a large, one-topping deep dish for $10; or two medium one-topping pizzas and an order of Howie bread for $15.