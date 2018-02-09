It’s National Pizza Day! Celebrate with these deals

Friday is National Pizza Day! Whether it’s thin crust, stuffed crust, deep dish, Chicago style or New York style — you can’t argue that pizza is a favorite of Americans coast to coast.

So, what better way to celebrate than grabbing a slice of your own?

Below are some of the top deals from major pizza chains:

Pizza Hut: Hut Rewards members can get 30 percent off all menu-priced pizzas on Feb. 9.