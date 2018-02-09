Greensboro bank robbed at gunpoint

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating the robbery of the Wells Fargo Bank located at 4801 W. Market St.

Police found out about the robbery at 10:06 a.m. Friday when the bank’s security company called 911.

On scene, police learned that a man came into the bank, showed a handgun and demanded money from several tellers. He was given an undisclosed amount of money and left the bank.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.