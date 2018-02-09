Grant to provide local women in need free 3D mammograms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- Thomasville Medical Center has received a $10,000 Pfizer grant that will help fund mammograms for women who can’t afford them.

“They may have lost a job, lost their insurance, they may not be working at all, but we still want them to receive the health care necessary for them to be able to take care of their lives,” said Rick Parker, executive director of the Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center Foundation.

Through a separate grant, Carolyn Lane had her mammograms covered.

She doesn’t have insurance.

Had grant money not covered her bills, she most likely would have sacrificed her health.

“It's been a real blessing, otherwise I probably would not have had them done,” she said.

With this recent funding, the hope is that more women will get mammograms without being discouraged by the cost.

Women who qualify will be able to receive free 3D mammograms, which became available at Thomasville Medical Center this past fall.

“With 3D mammography you get a lot more information,” said Dr. Jeff Brody, director of radiology and chief of medical staff at Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center.

Since the hospital received the technology, Brody estimates that hundreds to possibly around 1,000 women have used the service.

It’s estimated the grant could help 200 to 300 women depending on the services needed.

If you need assistance, contact the Davidson County Health Department in Lexington and you will be connected to one of the program leaders.