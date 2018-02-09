× Former cook gets 7 years for poisoning restaurant’s Yum Yum Sauce

BARTOW, Fla. — A Florida man was sentenced to seven years in prison for putting poison into the Yum Yum sauce at the restaurant where he worked, according to The Ledger.

Margarito Padilla, 54, was arrested in June after surveillance video showed him access a container of deadly plumber’s lye before heading to where the Yum Yum Sauce was stored.

The owner of Hibachi Express in Bartow watched the video after his mouth began burning when he inspected the sauce.

Padilla initially said he knew nothing about the sauce but later confessed, saying he was unhappy about working conditions at the restaurant.

As part of a plea deal, Padilla pleaded no contest to introducing a chemical into a food or drink and was sentenced to seven years in prison. He is also forced to serve eight years of probation after he completes his prison term.