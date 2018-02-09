× Facebook testing ‘downvote’ option after calls for a ‘dislike’ button

In a move that’s almost certain to make many users happy, Facebook has said it is testing a “downvote” option.

Not to be confused with a “dislike” button, the feature would allow people to express their dislike for comments. Several users reported use of the feature to The Daily Beast on Thursday

A Facebook spokesperson has since released a statement to the publication, further specifying the button’s role.

“We are not testing a dislike button. We are exploring a feature for people to give us feedback about comments on public page posts. This is running for a small set of people in the U.S. only,” the company said.

The form of upvoting and downvoting content is something Reddit has implemented for years, and Facebook’s latest test didn’t go unnoticed by Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian Sr.

“Sincerest form of flattery! Wish I’d trademarked it and ‘upvote’ when [I] came up with it,” Ohanian said in a tweet.

It’s unclear whether the “downvote” feature will make it out of the testing stages, but the news is none-the-less exciting for hardcore Facebook users.