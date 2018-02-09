80-year-old man charged after trooper hit while sitting in cruiser in Reidsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

REIDSVILLE, N.C. -- A trooper investigating a crash was hit while sitting in his cruiser in Reidsville Friday afternoon, according to Master Trooper Brandon Baker.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. on U.S. 29 near mile marker 150 in Reidsville.

Baker said Trooper Danny A. Burgess Jr. was sitting in his cruiser blocking traffic while a tow truck was hooking up another car when his vehicle was hit.

Burgess' cruiser was hit by a 1998 Lincoln passenger car driven by Edward Hicks, 80, of Reidsville.

"It appears that Mr. Hicks wasn’t paying full attention to the roadway and failed to move over or reduce his speed to avoid a collision," Baker said in a news release.

Both Burgess and Hicks were taken to Annie Penn Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Hicks has been charged with failure to reduce speed and failing to move over for an emergency vehicle.