× 1 police officer killed, 2 deputies wounded in Georgia shooting; suspect dead

LOCUST GROVE, Ga. — A police officer was killed and two deputies were injured in a shooting in Georgia Friday morning, according to WSB-TV.

The shooting happened at a park in Locust Grove and the suspected shooter is dead.

The officer was with the Locust Grove Police Department and the deputies were with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

Two of the victims were taken from the scene to a hospital by helicopter, while the third was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

WHAT WE KNOW:

– Shooting in Henry County

– 2 Henry County Sheriff's Deputies shot

– 1 Locust Grove Police Officer shot

– Suspect is dead LIVE MINUTE-BY-MINUTE UPDATES: https://t.co/1lRtk0JNVX pic.twitter.com/B2McIlzUaB — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) February 9, 2018