2 injured in overnight Greensboro double shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Police are investigating after two men were shot in Greensboro late Thursday night, according to a press release.

At about 11:25 p.m., Greensboro police went to the 3000 block of Orange Street in reference to a shooting. Arriving officers found two men with gunshot wounds.

They were taken to a local hospital for treatment. One man is in critical condition while the other is in stable condition.

Police say at least one suspect is a man in his 30s.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

NEW OVERNIGHT-- Double shooting at an apartment complex in Greensboro. Two men shot. No arrests made. pic.twitter.com/1izf57EyMv — Kelsey Fabian (@KelseyFabian) February 9, 2018