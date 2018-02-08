Woman reportedly stabbed on UNCG campus

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A woman was reportedly stabbed Thursday morning on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.
UNC Greensboro posted a Spartan Alert about the alleged assault around noon. The tweet said it happened inside the Graham Building.
The tweet read, "SPARTANALERT: EMERGENCY ALERT Assault on female in the Graham building. Stay out of the area."
UNCG later posted an update to the alert, saying the alleged stabbing happening on the second floor of the Graham Building.
"We do not have a sufficient description of the suspect at this time. The building has returned to normal operations, police are on scene and investigating," the alert said.
36.072635 -79.791975