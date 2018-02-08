Woman reportedly stabbed on UNCG campus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A woman was reportedly stabbed Thursday morning on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

UNC Greensboro posted a Spartan Alert about the alleged assault around noon. The tweet said it happened inside the Graham Building.

The tweet read, "SPARTANALERT: EMERGENCY ALERT Assault on female in the Graham building. Stay out of the area."

SPARTANALERT: EMERGENCY ALERT

— UNC Greensboro (@UNCG) February 8, 2018

UNCG later posted an update to the alert, saying the alleged stabbing happening on the second floor of the Graham Building.

"We do not have a sufficient description of the suspect at this time. The building has returned to normal operations, police are on scene and investigating," the alert said.