Winston-Salem man arrested after trying to sneak impotence medicine into North Carolina prison

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man was arrested after trying to sneak a variety of things, including impotence medicine, into a prison in the eastern part of the state, WITN reports.

Abel Zeratsion, 33, is charged with possession of a controlled substance at prison/jail premises, attempt to furnish tobacco products or mobile phones to inmate, two counts of possession with the intent to sell/deliver schedule III controlled substance and driving while license revoked.

Halifax County deputies arrested Zeratsion Wednesday near Caledonia Correctional Institution.

Deputies told WITN correctional officers saw a person throw something over the prison fence.

A plastic bag deputies say Zeratsion threw over the fence contained tobacco, cellphones, synthetic marijuana, painkillers and doses of sexual dysfunction medicine.

Zeratsion is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 21.