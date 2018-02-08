UNCG students comforted by safety measures on campus despite recent alerts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- For any young student, feeling safe is a priority.

"I look for that," first-year UNCG student Tashayla Daniels said. "I want to feel safe walking around campus, even when I'm coming late from studying in the library."

So after an attacker cut a student inside the Graham building at UNCG on Thursday, it had some people nervous.

"I don't feel unsafe but when I see the alerts I do feel a little bit scared," UNCG Assistant Professor Ayesha Boyce said.

Just last week, two men with guns robbed a student in a residence hall.

"Me and my roommate we were just finished taking our nap and was like, 'Oh my God, a gun, that's crazy,'" Daniels said.

But students know there's a strong safety infrastructure around campus. 191 blue emergency lights can be seen from almost every corner of UNCG, which give people the ability to communicate with police with a push of a button. And for any emergency in between those posts, students have the Livesafe App which can provide messaging and communication with campus police.

"They definitely should try to move to a safe space," UNCG Police Chief Paul Lester said, about emergency situations like an assault. "We'll be on our way, our response time is very quick."

The crimes that have happened over the past week aren't unique to UNCG's campus.

"I mean things happen at every university," Boyce said.

Just Thursday morning on UNC Charlotte's campus, two students were robbed at gunpoint according to WSOC. Days before that, WSOC reports a man got into a dorm and touched a student inappropriately on campus.

A Winston-Salem State University student was shot and killed at an event on Wake Forest University's campus in January, and a student was stabbed at WSSU in November.

FOX8 has reached out to each of these universities on if they are reviewing security policies after these crimes to ensure student safety and have not heard back.