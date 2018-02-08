Things for parents to do when spending time with sick children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It can be hard for parents who are stuck at home with sick children. Unfortunately, it's easy to run out of things to do.

But, sicks days are the perfect time to try new things to help you and your child bond.

If your child isn't feeling well enough to get up and move around, plan activities they can do in bed or while sitting down. All you need are some blankets to create a fort!

You can also come up with a simple craft they can do. Something as simple as cutting pictures out of a magazine and pasting them into a collage can keep their minds busy.

Though it can be tough, parents should always be thinking of fun ways to fill the time!