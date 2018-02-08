× North Carolina man accused of trying to sexually assault 70-year-old woman

DURHAM, N.C. — A North Carolina man is accused of trying to sexually assault a 70-year-old woman before stealing her purse and phone, according to WTVD.

The alleged attack happened around 10 p.m. on Jan. 29 at a home in Durham. Deputies say 25-year-old Tyrell Alexander was watching the woman before he went in through an unlocked bedroom window.

Alexander allegedly tried to sexually assault the victim, but she fought him off. He then grabbed her purse and phone and ran from the house.

He was arrested Wednesday and was charged with first-degree burglary, kidnapping, attempted second-degree rape, larceny after breaking and entering, assault on a female, and interfering with emergency communication.