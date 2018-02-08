Multiple mail bins broken into at High Point post office
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Multiple mail bins were broken into at a post office in High Point early Wednesday morning, according to High Point police Lt. Curtis Cheeks III.
A custodian reported around 6 a.m. that three of four bins at the post office on Rockspring Road were broken into. The fourth was damaged.
Cheeks said the same post office had a similar issue on Nov. 6.
There were no reports of vandalism at the other post offices in High Point.
35.955692 -80.005318