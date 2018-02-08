× Man loses 9 fingers, both feet due to flu complications

FORT WORTH, Texas — A 51-year-old Texas man lost both of his feet and nine of his 10 fingers after complications from the flu, according to the Star-Telegram.

On Jan. 3, Brian Herndon had a low-grade fever. The next day, his temperature increased and his wife took him to a local hospital.

Doctors quickly diagnosed him with pneumonia. The following day, doctors said his pneumonia had combined with the flu, which led to septic shock.

They could not detect a pulse in his feet for a few days, and two weeks later, a surgical team at Baylor University Medical Center amputated both of Herndon’s feet and the majority of his fingers.

According to the newspaper, he had developed disseminated intravascular coagulopathy, a condition that causes micro-clots and affects blood flow.

The family hopes Brian will be released from the intensive care unit by the end of the week so he can start the long-term healing process.

“We’ll need some prosthetic fingers to aid with shooting,” Brian’s wife Jaye said. “But eventually those will all be things that he is able to enjoy again. He’s a man of faith, and we’re all just trusting God to carry him through and bring us to that new normal.”