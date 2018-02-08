× Man arrested in Kernersville convenience store robbery

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a Kernersville convenience store robbery, according to a press release.

At about 3 a.m. on Feb. 5, officers went to the 7-Eleven located at 1005 S. Main St. in reference to an armed robbery. The clerk told police that a man entered the store and demanded money from the register.

The suspect, identified as Travis Lee Tilley, did not display a weapon but indicated that he had a gun.

Tilley has since been arrested and charged with common law robbery.

He was taken to the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center on a $20,000 bond.