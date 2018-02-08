× ‘It’s OK to be white’: KKK flyers posted in North Carolina neighborhood

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Police are investigating after alleged KKK flyers were posted in a North Carolina neighborhood, according to WSOC.

Neighbors awoke Wednesday morning to signs reading, “It’s OK to be white.” At the bottom of the flyer was the name “Knight Party,” and a link to the KKK’s website.

Kerri Novack, who moved to the Mooresville neighborhood a couple months ago, said the neighborhood is filled with friendly people of all backgrounds and added that she has no idea why this would happen.

“We have a bunch of different ethnicities in this neighborhood so I don’t see why anyone would target this neighborhood,” she said.

The posters started as a meme and the message has been embraced by white supremacists.

Mooresville Police confirm they responded to reports of KKK flyers in Morrison Plantation @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/lONjxsPKNH — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) February 7, 2018