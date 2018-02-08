Greensboro Urban Ministries offering fresh produce for families in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Latoya Davis went home Thursday with bags of fresh produce from the food pantry at Greensboro Urban Ministry.

"I like the lettuce, the kale, the tomatoes," she said.

She says, right now, she can't afford to buy fruits and vegetables from the grocery store.

"We have no money to buy food," Davis said.

Being out of work and dealing with expenses from the sudden death of her son, she says money's tight.

"Since this has happened, it's been a lot of stress on me and my daughter," she said. "It's a hard time right now for us."

She's also diabetic, with a strict list of foods doctors want her to eat.

"Greens, carrots," she said.

It’s produce she and others in need can now get from the nonprofit's food pantry.

"Baby spinach, oranges, bananas, bagged salads," said Myron Wilkins, executive director of Greensboro Urban Ministry.

Wilkins says they started offering healthier options in December, partnering with Costco and other grocery stores.

"We want people to not only have food in their time of crisis, but we want people to be healthier in their eating," he said.

Wilkins says getting healthy food shouldn't depend on how much money you have.

"Having access to healthy nutritious food, having access to safe and affordable housing is a right that people should be afforded in our community," he said.

With 19 food deserts in Greensboro and seven in High Point, Wilkins says food insecurity is a crisis.

"On a given day, you as a family don't have access to healthy nutritious food," he said.

Wilkins says the nonprofit has also started offering sugar-free and low-sodium options to people with medical issues.

"We'll try to tailor those fresh fruits and vegetable to their needs," he said.

Clients like Davis say the changes are about much more than just food.

"I'm glad they started this program because it helps a lot of people, I'm sure," Davis said.