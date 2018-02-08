Greensboro DOT requests feedback on Mackay Road expansion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The City of Greensboro wants your feedback. It has plans to expand Mackay Road from Williamsborough Lane to the railroad tracks near Gate City Boulevard.

The road is located in the Adams Farm community in southwest Greensboro.

Greensboro DOT identified the road as one of the most congested in a study done in 2006.

Now, changes are happening soon. The plan is to start construction in the spring of 2019 and complete the project by the spring of 2020.

The plan is to create two lanes in each direction and a center turn lane. Five feet of sidewalks will also be added with a planting strip as a buffer between people and traffic.

Greensboro DOT released the latest design to the public in a meeting last week. People have until Feb. 19 to give their feedback on it. Input can be given online at www.greensboro-nc.gov.

The next public meeting on the project will be this summer.