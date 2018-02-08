× Forsyth County Department of Social Services director dismissed

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Forsyth County Board of Social Services has dismissed director Debra Donahue from employment, effective at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Donahue, who became director of Forsyth County DSS in November 2014, will have a notice of dismissal forwarded to her.

In early January, the Winston-Salem Journal reported that Shontell Robinson, the county’s human resources director, said that Donahue was “out of the office unit further notice,” adding that Ronda Tatum, assistant county manager, will serve as the acting social services director.

This news comes after the board went into closed session during a special meeting with Donahue present on Tuesday.

Donahue declined to provide FOX8’s Michael Hennessey with a comment while leaving that meeting.

Robinson says the board will not be making further comment on Donahue’s firing until they confirm she has received the notice of dismissal.