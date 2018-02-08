× Former NC teacher of the year charged with indecent liberties with student

Michael Kelly, 48, a science teacher at Isaac Bear Early College High School in Wilmington was arrested Tuesday. He is in jail under a $1 million bond.

He has been charged with third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and three counts of indecent liberties with a student, WECT reported.

During Kelly’s first court appearance Wednesday, prosecutors said he had been sending pornographic images to at least five children at the high school.

The alleged offenses happened between Aug. 9, 2017, and Feb. 6, 2018.

In 2016, Kelly was named Isaac Bear’s teacher of the year.

He has been suspended without pay.