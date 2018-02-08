Dunkin’ Donuts pledges to ditch foam cups

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dunkin' Donuts is ditching foam cups in favor of a greener option.

The coffee chain will eliminate polystyrene styrofoam cups in its global supply chain beginning in spring 2018, the company said Wednesday. It plans to eliminate foam cups altogether by 2020.

They will be replaced by a recyclable, double-walled paper cup certified by the Sustainable Forestry Initiative Standard. That means that the paper is responsibly sourced.

"We have a responsibility to improve our packaging, making it better for the planet while still meeting the needs of our guests," Karen Raskopf, Chief Communications and Sustainability Officer of Dunkin' Brands, said in a statement.

The chain, which has more than 9,000 locations across the U.S. and another 3,400 stores globally, is already using the paper cups in some of its markets, according to the company.

Dunkin' estimates that one billion foam cups will be taken out of the waste system annually once the transition is complete. The company uses about two billion cups per year, it said.