Eastbound Business 40 in Guilford County reopens after crash

UPDATE: Eastbound Business 40 in Guilford County has reopened.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A three-vehicle crash closed a portion of eastbound Business 40 in Guilford County Thursday morning.

The crash happened at the Bunker Hill Road exit and closed one eastbound lane and temporarily closed the left westbound lane, according to the NC Department of Transportation.

Troopers say one person was injured and taken to the hospital. The extent of the injuries are unknown.

The closure is expected to end at 9:33 a.m.