× 78,000 laptops recalled because of fire risk

About 78,000 Lenovo laptops are being recalled because of a fire risk, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The laptops being recalled are the 14-inch ThinkPad X1 Carbon Laptops (5th Generation).

An unfastened screw can damage the battery causing ovearheating, posing a fire hazard, the CPSC said.

Laptops manufactured from December 2016 through October 2017 are included in the recall. The manufacturing date codes can be found on the bottom of the laptop.

Anyone who believes they may own one of the recalled laptops should visit lenovo.com for more information.