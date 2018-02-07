Woman accused of stabbing 2 sons to death during ‘voodoo ritual’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROCKTON, Mass. -- A Massachusetts woman is accused of using a kitchen knife to stab two of her children to death as part of a "voodoo ritual," according to the Boston Herald.

Latarsha Sanders, 43, told police she stabbed her 8-year-old son, Edson Brito, 50 times with a knife as part of a ritual but said it came out "wrong," so she also attacked her 5-year-old son, Lason Brito.

Authorities found the boys' bodies in beds in separate rooms after Sanders allegedly asked a neighbor to call her an ambulance.

“She said she had stabbed him because she had ‘failed’ in the ritual with Marlon (Edson),” said Plymouth District Attorney Jessica Kenney. “She responded to police that she felt bad about what she had done. She told police she mopped up the blood on the floor. She indicated she used a kitchen knife to stab both of them and left it in the sink."

Investigators are unsure when the boys were killed. The boys were last seen alive by their grandmother on Saturday.

During an interview with police Sanders allegedly said she attacked Edson "because of the voodoo stuff."