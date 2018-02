Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. -- SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy took flight Tuesday.

The world’s most powerful rocket took off at about 3:45 p.m. from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

About two and a half minutes after launch, the two side boosters on the rocket detached and headed back to Earth.

Thousands of onlookers could be heard cheering through SpaceX’s livestream.

The rocket is built by SpaceX, the game-changing company helmed by billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk.