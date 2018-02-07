No foul play suspected after man found dead on I-40 in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — All lanes of Interstate 40 eastbound in Greensboro have reopened after a man was found dead on the interstate, according to Greensboro police.

At about 11:21 a.m., several drivers on Interstate 40 eastbound called 911 to report an unresponsive person lying in the road. First responders found a man in the far-right lane of the road near the Gallimore Dairy Road overpass.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His cause of death has not been determined.

Greensboro police said there is no indication of foul play.

The investigation closed the two right lanes of Interstate 40 eastbound at Highway 68 and Gallimore Dairy Road for about an hour.

Police advise drivers to use an alternative route.