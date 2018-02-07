Meet Lucas, the 1st Gerber baby with Down syndrome

Meet the first Gerber baby with Down syndrome; his name is Lucas! https://t.co/RymRbTeVL9 pic.twitter.com/vYiRLYeHAX — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 7, 2018

Meet Lucas, the first Gerber baby with Down syndrome!

Lucas Warren is a one-year-old from Dalton, Georgia, according to TODAY. Lucas’ mom entered him into the Gerber contest after a relative showed her an ad asking for submissions. He was chosen from more than 140,000 entries to be the 2018 Gerber Spokesbaby.

Gerber CEO Bill Partyka said in a statement that it was Lucas’ smile and happy expression that landed him the role.

“We’re hoping this will impact everyone — that it will shed a little bit of light on the special needs community and help more individuals with special needs be accepted and not limited,” said dad Jason Warren. “They have the potential to change the world, just like everybody else.”

Cortney Warren’s hope is that because of his new role, Lucas will grow up to “be proud of himself and not ashamed of his disability.”